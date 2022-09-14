New Qantas flights between Sydney and Bengaluru take off

Qantas will today launch a new route from Sydney to Bengaluru, establishing the first direct connection between Australia and Southern India by any airline.

QF67 will cut nearly three hours off the current fastest travel time between the two cities and significantly boost connectivity between India and New South Wales in time for the upcoming school holidays.

Since the announcement of the new service earlier this year, the route has seen strong demand, with both the outbound and inbound inaugural flights sold out in all cabins.

Widely regarded as India’s Silicon Valley, many Australian and global financial technology organisations have established major operations in Bengaluru. The new flights will offer corporate and leisure travellers a non-stop flight to the city, with connections to other destinations beyond Bengaluru.

It will also provide new tourism opportunities for Sydney and New South Wales, with a direct gateway for India-based visitors.

Qantas Domestic and International CEO Andrew David said the flights will boost tourism and economic relations and open opportunities between Australia and India.

“The addition of Bengaluru to our route map deepens our ties with India and follows the launch of direct services from Australia to Delhi last year which have also proven popular. Qantas is now the only airline offering direct flights between Australia’s two largest cities and the north and south of India.”

Minister for Tourism Ben Franklin said this new direct flight route solidifies Sydney’s standing as a global city.

“This partnership between Qantas and the NSW Government, through the Aviation Attraction Fund, opens up a new direct route between India and NSW, as well as fantastic opportunities for the NSW visitor economy,” Mr Franklin said.

“Our airports are the gateway to our state, so supporting the return of airlines to them through the Aviation Attraction Fund is key to achieving our goal of making NSW the premier visitor economy of the Asia Pacific.”

Sydney Airport CEO Geoff Culbert said the flights would boost Sydney Airport’s connectivity.

“It’s terrific that the important and growing relationship between Australia and India is being reflected in greater aviation connectivity, and we’re delighted to soon welcome passengers on the only direct route between Australia and Southern India.”

The trade agreement between Australia and India will further strengthen the economic links, driving travel demand between Australia and India’s population of more than one billion people.

Qantas has recently launched the first phase of its codeshare partnership with IndiGo, India’s largest domestic carrier. There are currently 11 destinations available for connection on IndiGo from Bengaluru, including Mumbai, Goa, Kolkata and Chennai. The codeshare will continue to roll out over the coming months, broadening access for Qantas customers travelling throughout India.

To celebrate the route, Qantas has added Indian-inspired menu items to its inflight menu on the new Bengaluru services, such as lamb chettinad in Business and paneer makhani, cumin seed pilaf, green peas and beans masala in Economy. Fares between Sydney and Bengaluru start from $1,320 return.

Qantas will fly an A330 aircraft from Sydney to Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport four times per week on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Qantas flies Melbourne to Delhi on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.