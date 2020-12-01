Qantas and Jetstar add flights as government eases border restrictions

Qantas and Jetstar will operate more than 65 additional return flights from Perth to Melbourne and Sydney each week following the Western Australian Government’s decision to ease border restrictions.

The extra flights commence from 14 December compare with just nine return flights currently operated by the airlines each week. Qantas flights to Perth from Sydney and Melbourne are increasing from around five per week to almost five times daily.

Both airlines will look to add further flights from 8 December.

The Qantas Club at Perth Airport will reopen in early December, joining the Business Lounge which is already open.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Qantas has introduced a number of initiatives to help customers to book with greater flexibility, including allowing a flight to be moved free of charge, as well as introducing additional health and safety measures through its Fly Well programme.

Comments from Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce: “New South Wales and Victoria have done such a great job getting the virus under control that it makes complete sense for Western Australia to open the borders to Sydney and Melbourne.

“This is news that many families and tourism operators have been waiting so long to hear, but they don’t want borders shutting again when there is a temporary spike in one state or another.

“Australia as a whole needs certainty about state borders staying open, particularly when the testing and tracing framework is now so well established. We continue to our call for a consistent set of rules that apply nationwide.”