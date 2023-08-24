In addition to its order for 12 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, Qantas purchases 12 Airbus A350-1000s



The Qantas Group has announced a firm order for 24 aircraft as part of its jet fleet renewal programme. The order includes 12 Airbus A350-1000s in addition to the 12 Boeing 787s mentioned earlier, with additional purchase options, split evenly between both manufacturers, for future growth.

This move aims to replace the existing A330 fleet and eventually replace the A380s with A350s starting around FY32. The new aircraft, arriving from FY27 into the next decade, will provide longer-range capabilities, enabling operations on current international routes and potential new ones.

The average age of the A330 fleet will be 21 years at the start of the replacement programme in FY27. Aircraft set to leave the fleet later in the replacement programme will undergo cabin refurbishment, including new-generation seats in the Economy cabin.

The orders include an agreement for access to up to 500 million litres of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) per year, starting from 2028. This aligns with Qantas’ emission reduction plan, as SAF can reduce lifecycle carbon emissions by up to 80%. The agreement will support up to 90% of the Group’s interim SAF target for 2030. Qantas aims to leverage supportive government policies in the US to secure favourable prices for SAF.

The CEO of Qantas Group, Alan Joyce, stated that this investment is part of a long-term plan to renew the fleet, unlocking new routes and travel experiences for customers, as well as generating new jobs and opportunities. The CEO designate Vanessa Hudson emphasised that the deal reflects the Group’s financial strength and confidence in the future, with flexibility built into the fleet plan to adapt to market conditions. The agreement also solidifies Qantas’ access to sustainable aviation fuel supplies, positioning the airline to achieve its 2030 SAF targets.