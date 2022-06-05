Delizioso! Qantas serves up a slice of Italy to celebrate direct Australia – Rome flights

Italian favourites will feature across selected Qantas lounge and international inflight menus this month to celebrate the Flying Kangaroo’s new direct Perth – Rome services which launch on 25 June.

Passengers taking off on the new services will experience la dolce vita in the sky with an Italian inspired Business Class menu paired with Australian-grown Italian wine varietals such as Montepulciano and Vermentino selected by Neil Perry’s Qantas sommeliers.

Debuting on 2 June to coincide with Festa della Repubblica and curated by Neil Perry, Italian classics such as buffalo mozzarella with heirloom tomatoes and basil; and salumi with bocconcini, semi-dried tomatoes, olives and pecorino-crushed peas will be on offer across selected Qantas First and Business lounges throughout this month.

The Business Class inflight menu will feature regional recipes such as spaghettini with prawns, garlic, chilli, slow-roasted cherry tomatoes and pangrattato along with traditional tiramisu, transporting passengers to a restaurant in Rome before they touch down.

Qantas’ Creative Director of Food, Beverage and Service Neil Perry said the dishes were inspired by his own travels to Italy.

“I first travelled to Italy in 1984 and immediately understood why people fall in love with simple Italian food.

“Italians live and breathe seasonality and freshness, so it was important when designing these menu items that we respected and celebrated the traditions of the cuisine and Rome’s deep history.

“Italian food is so much more than pizza and pasta, although they do both brilliantly, but they celebrate the hero ingredients of their country including citrus, olives, fresh seafood and tomatoes.”

Qantas Chief Customer Officer Stephanie Tully said Australians are gearing up for their first European summer in two years.

“Our customers love Italy and we’re delighted to be sharing these dining experiences across our lounges in June in addition to launching an Italian-inspired Business Class menu for our Perth – Rome service. So even for those travelling through our domestic Business lounges, there is a little bit of Italiano inspo to whet their appetite for international travel.”

Qantas Italian Lounge menu highlights include:

Neil Perry’s fettucine Bolognese with Parmigiano Reggiano

Mascarpone tartlet with Prosecco jelly and Valencia orange

Qantas Perth – Rome inflight Business Class menu highlights include:

Zucchini and basil soup with parmesan crouton

Plant Based Dining – caramelised potato gratin with peas, mushrooms and roasted fennel

Spaghettini with prawns, garlic, chilli, slow roast cherry tomatoes and pangrattato

Tiramisu

Qantas Rome – Perth inflight Business Class menu highlights include: