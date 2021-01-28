BP and Qantas form strategic partnership to advance net zero emissions

Qantas and bp today announced a strategic partnership to further advance their shared net zero ambitions. Through the collaboration, the companies will work together on opportunities to reduce carbon emissions in the aviation sector and contribute to the development of a sustainable aviation fuel industry in Australia.

The two companies have agreed to explore ways in which bp’s global capabilities, skills and knowledge can support Qantas’ industry-leading sustainability and environmental strategy.

Jointly, the teams will explore opportunities and projects in areas including advanced sustainable fuels, advocacy for further decarbonisation in the aviation sector, renewable power solutions and generation, carbon management and emerging technology.

William Lin, bp’s executive vice president, regions, cities & solutions, said: “At bp, we’re focusing on working with corporates in key industrial sectors that currently have significant carbon emissions to manage and need to decarbonise – sectors such as aviation.

“By bringing our complementary capabilities together, we can help each other, and our customers, move at a faster pace on the energy transition journey. We are delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with Qantas on plans to reach net zero while continuing to deepen our existing relationship.”

Frédéric Baudry, president, bp Australia and SVP fuels & low carbon solutions, Asia Pacific said: “This is another move towards our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world to get to net zero. We believe the planet needs everyone working together on this vital cause, and that supporting companies to transition to a more sustainable future means we can all get there faster

“Forming strong strategic partnerships with leading companies like Qantas is an important way to achieve our shared goals and we are proud that bp is working to provide decarbonisation solutions for customers in Australia.”

Andrew Parker, Qantas Group Executive Government, Industry and Sustainability said: “While the COVID crisis has compelled us to make many changes across the business, one thing that hasn’t changed is our commitment to minimising the impact we have on the environment.

“Even though we have been flying a lot less, we’ve actually seen the same proportion of customers choosing to offset their domestic travel during the pandemic – showing that this issue remains top of mind for people.

“Airlines globally have a responsibility to cut emissions and combat climate change, particularly once travel demand starts to return. The Qantas Group has set some ambitious targets to be net carbon neutral by 2050 and while offsetting emissions is a big part of that in the next few years, longer term initiatives like building a sustainable aviation fuel sector in Australia, are key.

“This strategic partnership is designed to help build on this by leveraging the shared goals, expertise and reach of Qantas and bp to innovate together.”

bp and Qantas are working towards a low carbon future and both companies aim to increase collaboration in this area over time.