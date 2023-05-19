Qantas boosts additional flights, more aircraft and new routes

For Winter 2023/2024 season, Qantas will add around one million seats to its international network. Additional flights, more aircraft and new routes, the airline recovers from the corona pandemic and restores capacity.

The additional capacity will be made possible through a combination of more Qantas aircraft returning to service, new aircraft joining the fleet and an arrangement with oneworld partner Finnair to operate two Airbus A330 aircraft on two Qantas routes.

“We are offering customers more choice to popular destinations across Asia, the United States and the Pacific,” Qantas said.

By Summer 2024, Qantas will have reached 100% of pre-COVID levels: “Most of the flying announced today will be powered by the 2,400 pilots and cabin crew Qantas has recruited into the Group since borders reopened; a further 300 people will be needed by the end of the year.”

Over the past six months, Qantas has brought five international aircraft back into its fleet – some from long term storage and some that were on standby as operational spares while the industry stabilised. A new Boeing 787 Dreamliner arrived in May and another two will be delivered next month. The latest Qantas A380 stored in the desert was reactivated in January and an additional A380 will return to service at the end of the year following maintenance and modifications to the cabin.

This announcement comes as Qantas prepares to resume San Francisco flights next week and launch its inaugural service from Sydney to New York via Auckland next month. Seasonal services to Rome and flights between Melbourne and Hong Kong will resume in June.