Qantas Boeing 737-800 forced to return to Sydney due to engine failure

On 8 November, a Qantas Boeing 737-800 (registered VH-VYH) operated domestic flight QF520 between Sydney and Brisbane, Australia. Shortly after takeoff, however, an engine failure forced the crew to return to Sydney.

Upon landing, sparks from the damaged engine ignited dry grass near the runway, producing white smoke visible from several kilometers away.

On the incident, Qantas Chief Pilot Captain Richard Tobiano commented:

“One of our flights to Brisbane experienced a suspected engine failure after take-off from Sydney Airport this afternoon. After circling for a short period of time, the aircraft landed safely at Sydney Airport.

“Our pilots are highly trained to handle situations like this and the aircraft landed safely after the appropriate procedures were conducted.

“We understand this would have been a distressing experience for customers and we will be contacting all customers this afternoon to provide support.

“We will also be conducting an investigation into what caused the engine issue.”

