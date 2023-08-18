Australian man charged with assaulting Qantas flight attendant

A 62-year-old man from Fremantle, Australia, has been charged with assault after allegedly attacking a female crew member on a QantasLink domestic flight between Perth and Karratha (Australia). The incident occurred on flight QF1836 (Airbus A320), where the man reportedly became verbally aggressive after being denied alcohol.

Passengers and crew members attempted to calm him down, but he allegedly assaulted the crew member when he got up from his seat to go to the toilet. The crew member didn’t require medical treatment.

The man is charged with behaving in a disorderly manner endangering safety on an aircraft and assaulting an aircraft crew member. He is set to appear in the Karratha Magistrates Court on September 5.

Qantas emphasised its zero-tolerance policy for abusive behaviour and the importance of passenger and crew safety. The Flight Attendants Association of Australia noted that flight crews are well-trained to handle such situations.