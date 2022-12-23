Qantas Airbus A380 makes unforeseen stop in Baku, Azerbaijan

In the morning of 23 December, a Qantas Airbus A380 (registered VH-OQH) operating flight QF1 between Singapore and London Heathrow, United Kingdom was forced to divert to Baku, Azerbaijan for a precautionary landing after pilots received an intermittent fault indication in the cockpit.

The Heathrow-bound aircraft, carrying 356 passengers, began squawking “7700” – the communications code for an emergency – at around 10.15am (Singapore time), and made a U-turn in Georgian airspace near the capital of Tbilisi.

As a precaution, emergency services awaited the aircraft upon landing.

“Our flight from Singapore to London has made an unscheduled landing at Baku airport in Azerbaijan after pilots received an intermittent fault indicator in the cockpit,” said a Qantas spokesman in response to queries from The Straits Times.

“Engineers will inspect the aircraft prior to it continuing its journey.”

The flight to London Heathrow has now been rescheduled to Saturday morning, passengers and crew members will be accommodated in hotels.

Qantas #QF1 flying from Singapore @ChangiAirport to London @HeathrowAirport has diverted to Baku. Azerbaijan this morning. Notice: Emergency ground airport service vehicles awaiting the arrival of Airbus A380 VH-OQH. Awaiting official news on the diversion.#AvGeek #Aviation pic.twitter.com/tHwCT7zNeu — Mohammed Firaas Naeem (@mofiraas) December 23, 2022