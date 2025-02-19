Qanot Sharq of Uzbekistan to lease five Airbus A321neo LR/XLR aircraft from Air Lease Corporation

Air Lease Corporation (ALC) has signed long-term lease agreements with Qanot Sharq Airlines (Uzbekistan) for five new Airbus A321neo aircraft, comprising three A321-200neo XLRs and two A321-200neo LRs. Deliveries are scheduled for 2026 and 2027.

The deal supports Qanot Sharq’s expansion strategy, enabling the airline to launch new routes, enhance fuel efficiency, and improve passenger experience. Nosir Abdugafarov, Owner of Qanot Sharq, emphasized the importance of fleet modernization as Uzbekistan’s first private airline seeks to grow its network.

ALC’s AJ Abedin highlighted the A321neo’s superior range and performance, reinforcing the partnership between ALC and Qanot Sharq as the airline continues its development.