A plane from Cape Verde to Paris diverted to Gran Canaria for medical emergency

Privilege Style A321 EC-NLJ

Privilege Style flight VR640 travelling from Praia, Cape Verde (RAI), to Paris CDG (Airbus A321 registered EC-NLJ), diverted to Gran Canaria Airport (LPA) due to a passenger experiencing a possible heart attack.

Air traffic controllers, as reported on X (ex-Twitter), helped facilitate the emergency landing by granting priority and coordinating with medical services on the ground. The entire operation, from the initial request to the landing, took less than twenty minutes.

After two hours and 20 minutes on the ground, the airport could take off again to its final destination, where it arrived with a delay of over three hours.

