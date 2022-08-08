Start-up airline PRAGUSA.ONE to operate Airbus A350-900 in a two-class layout: business and premium economy

A brand-new long-haul start-up airline called PRAGUSA.ONE was founded in London, United Kingdom, to provide a special Point-to-Point network for globe trotters. The start-up airline will operate the Airbus A350-900 in a two-class layout with 32 seats in Business Class and 196 seats in Premium Economy Class. A total of 228 passengers will get the chance to travel on the most comfortable long-haul airlines.

The business class seats will have a 79” seat pitch, 17,3? IFE, direct aisle access (1-2-1), and personal dividers. The premium economy seats will have a 42? seat pitch in an 8-abreast (2-4-2) configuration, 15,6? IFE, and personal dividers.

Travellers in business class will have access to a plush social area that is situated in between two classes. It will provide an excellent chance for wine tasting, delectable food, or plain socialising on lengthy flights.

Some of the benefits associated with travelling with PRAGUSA.ONE include:

Full-service airline

Runs the single fleet of Airbus A350-900

Door-2-Door service

Direct flights

Point-2-Point operations

Kresimir Budinski, founder of PRAGUSA.ONE said, “I started the company in August 2020 in London to provide excellent services to the premium travellers on long-haul flights post-Covid. We have plans to open up subsidiaries and operational bases in Dubrovnik, Croatia and Prague, the Czech Republic”.

PRAGUSA.ONE will operate direct flights from Prague, New York, Beijing, Tokyo, Los Angeles, Chengdu, Kuala Lumpur, Dubrovnik, Johannesburg. The travel packages are all-inclusive ones, and it is available in a 7-day and 14-day round trip. With their door-2-door premium service, the airline company wants to provide better benefits to long-distance travellers.