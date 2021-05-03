Start-up airline Pragusa announces direct flights from New York-Newark and Los Angeles to Dubrovnik

Pragusa.One announces non-stop flights from the United States to Croatia this summer. Three weekly flights from Los Angeles (LAX) and New York (EWR) to Dubrovnik (DBV) will be operated by Airbus A330 and A340 aircraft. The inaugural flight from New York scheduled for 21st June 2021 followed by the inaugural flight from Los Angeles scheduled for 22nd June 2021. The service will be maintained until the end of October 2021.

The company will operate an Airbus A330-300 between New York and Dubrovnik offering 15,700 seats in total. The flights will operate on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday from New York and Dubrovnik.

An Airbus A340 will be engaged on the flights between Los Angeles and Dubrovnik offering 14,700 seats in total. The flights will operate on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday from Los Angeles and Dubrovnik.

“We worked hard since summer 2020 to create this unique product for avid travellers that are ready and steady to fly abroad. Point-to-point flight operations bundled with a full travel package and premium in-flight service are key success factors for the ultimate travel experience in the future. The US market represents one of the focus markets for Pragusa.One” said Kresimir Budinski, managing director at Pragusa.One Ltd.

Ticket sales start on 24th May 2021. Group reservations and information on full travel packages available to travel agents per request over email or website www.pragusa.one

