Porter Airlines reveals first Embraer E195-E2 destinations, between Toronto Pearson and Vancouver, Ottawa and Montreal

New routes, fare structure offer elevated economy experience for every passenger

Porter Airlines is introducing the first three routes with its new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Vancouver International Airport (YVR), Ottawa International Airport (YOW), and Montreal–Trudeau International Airport (YUL).

For the first time in its 16-year history, Porter is bringing its distinguished approach to service, emphasizing style, care and charm, to Western Canada. Flights between Toronto Pearson and Vancouver give travellers the ability to fly across the country with an airline that prioritizes enjoyable economy air travel for every passenger.

Porter has long-standing relationships with Ottawa and Montreal, representing the first two destinations served when the airline started flying in 2006 from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ). Passengers can now choose to travel with Porter using two Toronto airports on these popular routes, with the start of Pearson service. Montreal and Ottawa will continue playing important roles in Porter’s network as new destinations are introduced in 2023.

Service begins in February 2023 with multiple daily, non-stop flights, increasing over time for additional flexibility.

From Toronto Pearson to: Flights begin: Average daily, non-stop, round-trips: Introductory roundtrip fares start at: Ottawa (YOW) Feb. 1, 2023 4 as of Feb 1, 2023 $225 Montreal (YUL) Feb. 1, 2023 4 as of Feb. 7, 2023 $225 Vancouver (YVR) Feb. 7, 2023 3 as of Mar. 21, 2023 $248

Building on the distinct service it offers today in regional air travel, Porter is introducing a new economy experience with an even greater commitment to hospitality and sustainability, at highly competitive fares. This new approach to economy air travel challenges what every North American airline does today.

Porter’s existing signature in-flight experience featuring complimentary beer and wine served in glassware, along with a selection of premium snacks, will continue to be part of the journey. The introduction of the E195-E2 also brings passengers free, fast WiFi. On longer flights, Porter is adding the option of fresh meals made with real food and healthy ingredients.

A collection of six fares is available to support a broader product offering, including two new options specifically for the PorterReserve all-inclusive economy experience. These fares are currently available for purchase, with the associated in-flight amenities starting Feb. 1. This includes routes served by E195-E2 and Dash 8-400 aircraft.

Porter will offer a 132-seat, all-economy, two-by-two configuration. It is the only airline with no middle seats on every flight, including its existing De Havilland Dash 8-400 fleet. Porter’s order for up to 100 E195-E2s means additional routes will be announced regularly.

The E195-E2 is the most environmentally-friendly single-aisle aircraft, at 65% quieter and up to 25% cleaner than previous-generation technology. It has the lowest fuel consumption per seat and per trip among 120- to 150-seat aircraft, and is the quietest single-aisle jet flying today. Combined with its existing De Havilland Dash 8-400s, Porter will have one of the most environmentally sustainable aircraft fleets in the world.

Sustainability is also at the heart of the new menu design, with a priority on reducing and eventually eliminating single-use plastics onboard, providing biodegradable cups and cutlery, and eco-friendly packaging. Catering partners also feature high-quality Canadian brands that will be announced prior to the introduction of E195-E2 flights.

Flights are now available for booking at www.flyporter.com and with travel agents. Porter Escapes vacation packages will be available soon.

TORONTO / December 8, 2022