Canadian regional airline Porter extends suspension of flights until 11 February

Porter Airlines is deferring its resumption of flights until 11 February 2021 due to ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions

In a press release issued on 9 November, the Toronto-based airline explains its decision:

“We want to see our planes in the sky as soon as possible and are actively working to prepare for our resumption of service. However, the ongoing uncertainty presented by government travel restrictions, including border closures, is impacting our ability to operate flights. We are closely watching developments and know that Porter will be an important part of providing people with travel options as the economy recovers.

Porter is preparing to introduce enhanced health and safety measures for its return to service. Details of these initiatives will be announced closer to when flights restart, so that plans are as closely aligned with the latest public health recommendations as possible.

To provide flexibility and give travellers peace of mind when purchasing for future travel, Porter is waiving change and cancellation fees on all fares booked between today and February 11. This also applies to Porter Escapes vacation packages.”

One month ago, Porter had announced it would resume flights on 15 December 2020.