On December 28, a Polar Airlines An-24 passenger plane registered RA-47821 landed on the Kolyma River in Zyryanka, instead of a runway.

“The incident occurred today at 11:50 (local time). There were 34 people on board, including two children. Everyone was evacuated. The people are all safe,” said a representative of the emergency services.

According to preliminary data, the aircraft operated flight PI285 Yakutsk (YKS) – Zyryanka (ZKP) – Srednekolymsk (SEK).