P&O Ferries stops Zeebrugge-Hull, the last ferry connection between the UK and Belgium

P&O Ferries will stop the connection for passengers between Zeebrugge and Hull at the end of the year. Since 1974, a boat has sailed every night from Zeebrugge to Hull and vice versa.

Passengers embarked at the port of Zeebrugge in the evening, ate and then slept on the boat before ending up in Hull, England in the early morning hours. The connection was loss-making, but the imminent Brexit and the Corona crisis reduced passenger transport on the route and thus meant the final blow for the once popular ferry connection.

The two ships deployed on the route, the Pride of York and the Pride of Bruges (with a capacity for approximately 1,000 passengers and 850 cars), will be taken out of service. About 140 jobs will be lost.

The scrapping of Zeebrugge-Hull also means that the port of Zeebrugge will lose its last ferry service.

P&O would also reduce the number of ships on the busy route between Dover and Calais from 6 to 4. The ferry route Hull-Rotterdam would remain intact.