Rainbow Tours launches direct flights from Katowice Airport to Margarita Island, Venezuela

Rainbow Tours has initiated direct long-haul charter flights from Katowice Airport to Porlamar, on the Venezuelan island of Margarita. The inaugural flight PU973 took place on November 10, 2023, using a wide-body Airbus A330-200 (EC-OAQ) owned by Plus Ultra from Spain.

This marks a new addition to Rainbow Tours’ winter offerings, which already include six direct long-haul destinations from Katowice Airport, such as Varadero, Cancun, Phu Quoc, Puerto Plata, Bangkok, and the latest addition, Margarita. Flights to destinations like Bangkok, Cancun, Phu Quoc, and Puerto Plata are operated using a 252-seat Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner owned by LOT Polish Airlines, while Margarita and Varadero flights utilize Plus Ultra’s wide-body Airbus A330-200.

Marta Góral, Communication Manager at Rainbow, highlighted Margarita’s appeal, not only for its Caribbean beaches but also for its breathtaking natural attractions. The convenience of starting vacations from Katowice Airport, strategically located for the entire south of Poland, is emphasised, making destinations like Venezuela more accessible to clients. The new route is expected to be popular not only in the current season but also in the future.

Artur Tomasik, the President of the Board of the Upper Silesian Aviation Group (GTL SA), the company managing Katowice Airport, expressed satisfaction with the partnership with Rainbow Tours and Plus Ultra. He noted the increasing trend of passengers opting for vacation destinations from regional airports, and with approximately 2.6 million passengers handled on charter flights this year, Katowice Airport strengthens its position as a leader in this segment of air traffic in the country.