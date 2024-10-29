Plus Ultra to launch Buenos Aires-Madrid route in October 2025

Starting in October 2025, Spanish airline Plus Ultra will enter the Argentine market with new direct flights between Buenos Aires and Madrid, competing with established carriers Aerolíneas Argentinas, Iberia, and Air Europa on the popular route.

Plus Ultra’s president, Julio Martínez, confirmed the route launch, marking the airline’s first venture into Argentina as part of its expansion strategy.While t he exact frequency of flights has not been disclosed, Martínez indicated that the airline’s fleet expansion with additional Airbus 330 aircraft will allow for increased service in the coming years.

Plus Ultra’s entry aligns with Argentina’s new open skies policy, promoted by the Mileísta administration under Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) 70. This policy enables international airlines to operate more freely within Argentina. As a result, several other airlines, including low-cost carriers like JetSmart, are also expanding, with JetSmart adding two Chilean-registered aircraft this year. The government has also announced new routes for low-cost airlines, with Flybondi, American Jet, and JetSmart set to grow their fleets significantly.

Federico Sturzenegger, Minister of Deregulation and State Transformation, welcomed Plus Ultra and other expansions, emphasising the benefits for connectivity and competition in Argentina’s aviation sector.