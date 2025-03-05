Flight attendant injured while restraining unruly passenger on Plus Ultra flight

A flight from Madrid to Caracas turned chaotic when a passenger attempted to open an emergency exit mid-flight, leading to a struggle in which a flight attendant suffered a fractured leg.

The incident occurred on Plus Ultra Líneas Aéreas Flight 701, which departed from Madrid, Spain, bound for Venezuela. According to the airline, the trouble began when the passenger started disturbing others on board, slapping and shouting at a fellow traveler who was asleep. Cabin crew promptly intervened, diffusing the immediate confrontation and relocating the disruptive individual to another seat.

However, the situation escalated when the same passenger attempted to open one of the aircraft’s emergency exits. A video circulating on social media captures the moment flight attendants rushed to restrain him as concerned passengers looked on.

During the struggle to subdue the passenger, one of the flight attendants sustained a partial fracture of the fibula, a bone in the lower leg. The airline confirmed that he has received medical treatment but will be unable to work for several weeks due to the injury.

The disruptive passenger was eventually restrained at the back of the plane under the supervision of two crew members until the aircraft landed safely in Caracas, about 30 minutes ahead of schedule. Upon arrival, local authorities took him into custody.

Despite the alarming nature of the incident, the airline reassured that at no point was the safety of the flight or its passengers at risk. While the thought of someone attempting to open an emergency exit mid-flight is distressing, it is practically impossible due to the significant pressure difference between the cabin and the outside environment, which keeps the doors securely shut.