PLAY to Boston and Baltimore/Washington in connection at Reykjavik with flights to Europe

PLAY has launched ticket sales for flights to and from Boston and Baltimore/Washington in the United States. Flight service from Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) will begin on April 20, 2022, and service from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) will begin on May 11, 2022. PLAY has received all required permits to operate flights to the United States from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Starting today, travellers can book tickets between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) and PLAY’s European destinations including Iceland, London, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen, Dublin, Brussels, Stavanger, Trondheim, Gothenburg, and more. Travellers can start planning and booking trips with great promotional offers now live until December 24.

This is a significant milestone for PLAY and marks the second phase of PLAY´s business model by offering consumers the option to connect VIA Iceland between multiple destinations in Europe and North America.



By adding Boston and Baltimore/Washington, D.C. to the network, PLAY will operate to 24 destinations in Europe and the US next year.

To serve Boston and Baltimore/Washington, D.C. PLAY will use new Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft that fit PLAY‘s business model perfectly and are known for having 10-15% lower fuel consumption and associated CO2 emissions compared to current single-aisle aircraft.

“Travellers around the world are hungry to venture to new destinations and recent data shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans are planning their next vacations, with international destinations top of mind. We’re proud to expand PLAY´s service to the United States with services to and from Boston and Baltimore/Washington, D.C. offering both American and European travellers a new way to reach iconic destinations. With our reliable and affordable flights, travellers can better enjoy their destination rather than overspending on the flight to get there,” say’s Birgir Jónsson, PLAY’s CEO.

December 16, 2021

