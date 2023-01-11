PLAY takes off to Canada (Toronto-Hamilton), thus increasing its reach in North America

PLAY is excited to announce the launch of daily flight ticket sales to Toronto-Hamilton Airport in Canada, with the first flight scheduled for June 22. This new route will offer connections to 15 destinations in Europe, making it PLAY’s fifth destination in North America.
The addition of Toronto to its network is the natural next step for PLAY, as the success of its other North American destinations has exceeded expectations.
As the largest city in Canada and a multicultural hub with a population of around 8 million in the Toronto and Hamilton area, this new destination will greatly expand PLAY’s North American market. Toronto is a very multicultural city with over 140 different languages spoken. One of the main characteristics of Toronto is the city’s excellent food culture. Being so multicultural, you can find delicacies from all over the world. Shopping is another great aspect of Toronto, with a wide variety of stores you can find anything from the most expensive fashion houses to charming little boutiques.
A simple and convenient airport
Toronto-Hamilton International Airport is a small and convenient airport, with easy navigation and affordable transportation options to and from the city. The cost of operating at Toronto-Hamilton Airport is lower than other airports in the area. This means that PLAY can offer the lowest fares between Toronto and Europe.
Nearly 40 destinations in 2023
In 2022, PLAY served 25 destinations, but in 2023 it plans to expand to nearly 40 destinations in both Europe and North America, operating 10 aircraft and employing over 500 people.
“I have been eagerly anticipating the launch of ticket sales for flights to Canada, as it will be a major market for us at PLAY. Our services in North America have been met with great success, and I am excited to be able to offer more people the opportunity to travel between North America, Iceland, and Europe at affordable prices,“ says Birgir Jónsson, PLAY’s CEO.