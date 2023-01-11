PLAY takes off to Canada (Toronto-Hamilton), thus increasing its reach in North America

PLAY is excited to announce the launch of daily flight ticket sales to Toronto-Hamilton Airport in Canada, with the first flight scheduled for June 22. This new route will offer connections to 15 destinations in Europe, making it PLAY’s fifth destination in North America.

The addition of Toronto to its network is the natural next step for PLAY, as the success of its other North American destinations has exceeded expectations.

As the largest city in Canada and a multicultural hub with a population of around 8 million in the Toronto and Hamilton area, this new destination will greatly expand PLAY’s North American market. Toronto is a very multicultural city with over 140 different languages spoken. One of the main characteristics of Toronto is the city’s excellent food culture. Being so multicultural, you can find delicacies from all over the world. Shopping is another great aspect of Toronto, with a wide variety of stores you can find anything from the most expensive fashion houses to charming little boutiques.