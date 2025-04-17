Play suspends four European routes, boosts focus on Southern holiday destinations

Icelandic low-cost carrier Play will suspend summer flights to Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Madeira, and Pula as part of a strategic fleet and network adjustment through 2027.

The changes stem from a previously announced plan to lease up to four aircraft until the end of 2027. Some aircraft are now leaving the fleet, while one new aircraft has been added for the summer.

“We’re now implementing that plan… our summer schedule still includes plenty of sunny destinations,”

said Birgir Olgeirsson, Play spokesperson.

Routes Suspended:

Hamburg (permanently)

Düsseldorf (permanently)

Madeira (suspended for summer; returns in winter)

Pula (suspended for summer)

Service Boosts:

Split, Croatia: Frequency increased to 2x weekly

Portugal: Service continues to three other destinations

Despite the cuts, Play emphasises its ongoing focus on southern European holiday destinations, with continued operations to Berlin and expanded service to sun-drenched cities across the region.