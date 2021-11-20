PLAY signs agreement for two new Airbus A320neo aircraft

These are the aircraft PLAY previously announced it had signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for.

In September, PLAY signed an agreement with GECAS, a major international aircraft lessor for three A320neo and one A321NX narrowbody aircraft. The aircraft are scheduled to be delivered between autumn 2022 and spring 2023.

With these agreements, PLAY is taking advantage of favourable terms in the current market, securing brand-new aircraft and locking in long-term cost savings and operational efficiency.

The eco-friendly Airbus A320 aircraft are perfect for PLAY‘s operations. The A320 family has flexibility in size and range which allows PLAY to reach markets on both sides of the Atlantic with less fuel consumption and aircraft commonality creating a competitive advantage.

“We are delighted to add additional aircraft to the PLAY fleet. We are consciously including environmental variables in our decision making and the addition of these fuel-efficient aircraft will help us meet our growth objectives as we look forward to the opportunities ahead,” says Birgir Jónsson, PLAY’s CEO.

November 18, 2021