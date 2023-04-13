Play registers a substantial growth (86,661 passengers, 80.6% load factor) in March

In March 2023, PLAY carried a total of 86,661 passengers with a load factor of 80.6%. This is a significant growth from March of last year when the load factor was 67% and passengers flown were 23,700. Passengers in PLAY’s network in March have therefore tripled between years, signifying a momentous growth trajectory.

Of the passengers in March 2023, 26% were travelling from Iceland, 39% were travelling to Iceland, and 35% were connecting passengers (VIA). March saw a significant year-on-year increase in the number of passengers travelling to Iceland. PLAY is committed to growing its market share in the important market segment of tourists coming to Iceland and this increase demonstrates a strengthening market position in the international markets.

March was another record month in terms of ticket sales. Furthermore, the company sees a continuing growth trend in average yields and ancillary revenue. This growth in revenue further suggests that the airline’s increased capacity this year is well aligned with market demand.

In March, 87.4% of PLAY’s flights arrived on schedule, again a very impressive achievement for the company’s operational teams and crews during challenging winter operations in Iceland.

In Q1 2023, PLAY flew 212,408 passengers with a load factor of 78.4%. PLAY achieved an impressive 85.5% punctuality rate which is a considerably better performance than with the airline’s major competitors, making PLAY one of the most reliable carriers in its core markets.