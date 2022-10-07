PLAY launches flights to Porto in summer 2023

Porto is PLAY´s second destination in Portugal. The airline operated direct flights twice a week to Lisbon this year which will be continued next year.

This will be the first time that scheduled direct flights between Iceland and Porto will be operated. Porto is a popular destination among tourists, and the city was selected as the best European destination by the European Best Destinations Agency twice, in 2014 and 2017.

“We want to be the leading airline between Iceland and the Iberian Peninsula and are working toward that goal by adding Porto as a destination in 2023. We will continue our Lisbon services next year, Lisbon being one of PLAY´s most popular destinations in 2022. In addition to the two cities in Portugal, we will continue operating our seven destinations in Spain, four of which will be year-round destinations. With our services, Icelanders have more options to get to sunny Spain for less, and we feel the people of Spain really love Iceland and have clearly grabbed the opportunity to fly direct to our beautiful country with PLAY,” says Birgir Jónsson, CEO of PLAY.