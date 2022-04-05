PLAY launches flights to Liverpool and Geneva

PLAY has added two new destinations to its schedule for winter 2022 and 2023 with flights to Liverpool in England and Geneva in Switzerland.

PLAY will operate flights twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, to and from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, starting in November 2022 until mid-April 2023.

Geneva is PLAY’s new ski destination in 2023. PLAY will operate flights to and from Geneva Airport twice a week from February 1 to March 23.

PLAY´s decision to operate from John Lennon Airport will open up a new route between Liverpool and the United States of America. PLAY will operate four destinations in the U.S. next winter, Washington, New York, Boston and Orlando.