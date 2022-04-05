PLAY launches flights to Liverpool and Geneva

PLAY has added two new destinations to its schedule for winter 2022 and 2023 with flights to Liverpool in England and Geneva in Switzerland.
PLAY will operate flights twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, to and from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, starting in November 2022 until mid-April 2023.
Geneva is PLAY’s new ski destination in 2023. PLAY will operate flights to and from Geneva Airport twice a week from February 1 to March 23.
PLAY´s decision to operate from John Lennon Airport will open up a new route between Liverpool and the United States of America. PLAY will operate four destinations in the U.S. next winter, Washington, New York, Boston and Orlando.
„The UK has always been a particularly important market for us, so to announce a second route within a year of launching is an exciting milestone for the company. We look forward to welcoming passengers from the North West region and beyond, to help them on their journey to Iceland or to the USA. We are a no-frills airline, but with our reliable and affordable flights, PLAY’s passengers can spend their hard-earned money in their holiday destination, rather than on getting there,“ says Birgir Jónsson, CEO of PLAY.