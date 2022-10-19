PLAY launches flights to Athens in 2023

PLAY has launched ticket sales for flights to Athens (Athens International Airport) in Greece. PLAY´s first flight to Athens will be June 2, 2023, and will operate two flights a week until the end of October 2023.

Athens is known for being the cradle of western civilisation. The city is a vibrant one with historical sights and a magnificent food culture where fresh ingredients and healthy cuisine of the Mediterranean come together.

PLAY´s operations in Athens open up the option of travelling between Athens and the United States with a quick stopover in Iceland. PLAY operates four destinations in the U.S., New York, Washington, Boston and Baltimore.

PLAY is a low-cost Icelandic airline. It offers transatlantic flights between the U.S. and Europe and has 27 destinations in its route network. PLAY will operate 10 Airbus A320/A321neos next year.

Founded in 2019, PLAY is a publicly listed company in Iceland that strives to make travel affordable for everyone. The core motto is Pay less, PLAY more, meaning that PLAY´s customers spend less on their airfare and can therefore spend more while they are enjoying themselves at the destinations PLAY flies them to.

„I am so excited about this new destination and believe many will agree with me. This will be a tremendous opportunity for Icelanders to get to Athens and this will add to the flights for people looking to get between Athens and the U.S. From Athens you can also get to many of the best Greek Islands. From Athens International Airport you can fly to Santorini, Mykonos, Crete and Rhodes. So this route will be a great option for travellers in the U.S., Greece and Iceland,“ says Birgir Jónsson, CEO of PLAY.