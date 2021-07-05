Play launches flights between Reykjavik and Berlin

The new Icelandic airline Play (created on the ashes of bankrupt WOW) began operations in June and now connects Berlin and Reykjavik with four flights a week.
Every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, a direct flight taking just under four hours leaves Berlin-Brandenburg for the world’s northernmost capital. The new low-cost carrier operates an Airbus A321neo painted in bright red, carrying 192 passengers.
Reykjavik
The charm of the Icelandic capital immediately captivates visitors. The small harbour metropolis is a brightly coloured, creative and lively area boasting northern flair. Reykjavik’s main sights include outstanding modern buildings, such as the Hallgrimskirkja church whose 75-metre-tall tower is a landmark of the city, and of course the Harpa concert hall which opened in 2011 as an architectural highlight. Reykjavik is widely known for its lively arts and cultural scene, offering countless museums, galleries and street art to explore. Inviting cafés, bars and restaurants, trendy boutiques and a vibrant nightlife add to the diversity of visitor attractions. Above all, however, Iceland attracts visitors with its incredible nature – amazing glaciers, hot springs and geysers as well as the impressive northern lights promise unforgettable travel experiences. Just outside the gates to the capital, attractions such as the famous Blue Lagoon outdoor thermal pool and a trip along the Golden Circle entice visitors. The breath-taking panoramic route takes in three of Iceland’s most famous sights, including the Great Geysir.