PLAY lands at New York Stewart Airport, its third US destination

Hudson Valley has seen a surge in population in the past few years and tops the charts in growing areas of New York. PLAY´s international flights from New York Stewart Airport will greatly improve services in the area, and residents of Hudson Valley won’t have to go far to get low-cost transatlantic flights.

The area around New York Stewart Airport has a lot to offer. Woodbury Commons, one of the largest outdoor outlets in the world, is a 25-minute drive from the airport . It has 220 stores and many of the same brands one would expect to find at Madison Avenue in Manhattan. Last year, the world’s largest Legoland opened in the area, only 25 minutes from the airport.

”After we learned of the economic growth and the attractions in the area surrounding New York Stewart and the benefits the airport has, we did not hesitate and believe that this is a great opportunity. This decision enables us to offer the lowest prices on flights between New York and Europe as we get a good deal being the first airline operating international flights from the airport. Passengers traveling through New York Stewart have many comfortable transportation options from the airport to all directions, not to mention how friendly and efficient it is to use for our passengers. There is also a lot of expectations and excitement for PLAY´s operations at New York Stewart among the local economy and various stakeholders in the area,“ says Birgir Jónsson, CEO of PLAY.

PLAY will operate flights to 25 destinations in the US and Europe in 2022. PLAY will have six new Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft in operation by summer . The Airbus A320 family suits PLAY´s operations particularly well because of its fuel efficiency, which translates into lower carbon emissions. Also, the Airbus A320 family has the size and range flexibility to reach small and large markets close by and far away.

February 1, 2022