PLAY inaugurates flights to Prague

PLAY had its inaugural flight from Keflavík International airport to Prague airport yesterday evening. It got such a warm welcome from Prague airport that everyone onboard is still smiling. PLAY will operate two flights between Iceland and Prague every week from now on.

This route has shown to be really popular, and PLAY is looking forward to every Thursday and Sunday this summer to fly passengers between Iceland and Prague.

The staff off Prague airport took these great pictures of the PLAY aircraft getting a water salute and also of its fantastic crew.

May 6, 2022