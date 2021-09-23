PLAY has added Amsterdam to its winter schedule. Flights will be twice a week, Mondays and Fridays. The inaugural flight to Amsterdam will be on December 3rd.
This addition to the flight schedule is due to increasing demand for flights to/from Iceland in line with the improving status of the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline has been assigned slots at Schiphol airport and ticket sales start today.
The third-largest airport in Europe
“We have seen a big increase in sales in the past few weeks and we can sense that people are willing to travel again. We think this is the perfect time to broaden our network in Europe and to offer our passengers low fares to and from Amsterdam. We‘re hopeful that our newly added destination will be successful, both for our Icelandic and Dutch passengers,” says Birgir Jónsson, PLAY‘s CEO.