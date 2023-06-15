PLAY flies directly between Iceland and Billund Airport

PLAY Airlines has launched a new route from Billund Airport in Denmark to Reykjavik, Iceland, with the aim of improving access to the popular destination for Western Danes.

The airline will offer two weekly departures on Thursdays and Sundays, providing greater flexibility for travellers. In addition, the route offers connections to North American destinations such as Baltimore, Boston, New York, Washington, and Toronto with just one stop.

The CEO of Billund Airport expressed enthusiasm for the new partnership with PLAY Airlines and highlighted the increased opportunities for travellers to explore Iceland’s natural beauty and other attractions.

PLAY Airlines will fly on Thursdays and Sundays from June 15 to October 29, departing from Iceland at 06.45 local time and landing at Billund Airport at 11.45 Danish time. The trip has a real duration of three hours. The return flight from Billund-Keflavik departs at 12.45 Danish time, and is in Keflavik at 13.55 Icelandic time.