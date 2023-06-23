PLAY celebrates its first flight to Canada: Toronto Pearson

PLAY airlines had its first flight to Toronto in Canada today, which marks the beginning of PLAY´s daily flights from Toronto to Iceland and Europe. Toronto is PLAY´s first destination in Canada and PLAY´s fifth destination in North America. PLAY already operates daily flights from Boston, Baltimore, New York and Washington DC in the United States.

PLAY is an Icelandic low cost airline operating 10 Airbus A320/321neo´s. The fleet is the youngest one in Europe, where the average age is around 2 years. With Iceland as a hub PLAY can offer flights for less between Europe and North America. With its modern fleet and strategic route network, PLAY offers not only affordable flights but also a safe and reliable journey. PLAY had a 88% On Time Performance in the month prior to its first flight to Toronto.

PLAY had its first flight ever on 24 June 2021 and for the past two years the airline has been working on the foundation of its operations and today stands as reliable carrier that gives consumers the choice of spending less on their flight tickets and more on their destination.

„Making our first flight out of Toronto is a huge milestone for PLAY. We have been working on launching this destination for a long time and i am so proud to see the hard work of my fellow PLAY colleagues come to fruition. Everywhere we go, we strive to offer the lowest prices. We are going to give the competition in Toronto a run for their money, which will ultimately benefit the good people of the Toronto area who now can use the affordable way to go to Iceland and onwards to Europe,” says Birgir Jónsson, PLAY´s CEO.