PLAY carries 70% more passengers in August 2023 than a year before

In August 2023, PLAY airline reported robust performance, carrying 184,926 passengers, marking a 70% increase compared to August 2022. The airline achieved an impressive 88.9% load factor, surpassing the previous year’s 86.9%, with an on-time performance of 90.1%. Notably, 22.1% of passengers departed from Iceland, 35% travelled to Iceland, and 42.9% were connecting passengers.

Several destinations in PLAY’s network boasted load factors exceeding 90%, with Prague, Toronto, and Barcelona reaching over 95%. The airline also noted a 33% increase in average ancillary revenue in August 2023 compared to the same month in 2022.

PLAY received a nomination for Best Cabin Crew by USA Today, a significant honour considering the airline’s relatively short time in operation since its first commercial flight in June 2021. The airline has also been nominated for the Danish Travel Awards as the best low-cost carrier.

Looking ahead, PLAY is actively expanding its fleet with two new A320neos set to enter service in the summer of 2025. Further negotiations are ongoing for additional capacity in 2024 and 2025. While the airline anticipates a strong fall and winter season with higher load factors and yields, it remains cautious about potential impacts from inflation and increased living costs on winter demand.

While PLAY initially expected a narrow but positive operating margin (EBIT) for the full year of 2023, the recent significant increase in oil prices (by about 25%) and general inflationary pressures may affect the financial results. However, the airline anticipates a substantial financial turnaround from the previous year, with a healthy cash position by year-end.

Birgir Jonsson, CEO of PLAY, expressed pride in the airline’s operational performance and growth opportunities. PLAY continues to focus on cost management and network flexibility, with the recognition of its cabin crew’s excellence adding to its achievements.