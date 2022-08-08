PLAY carried 110,000 passengers in July with an 87.9% load factor

PLAY carried 109,956 passengers in July, a 25% increase from the previous month when PLAY carried 87,932 passengers. The number of passengers in July is more than all flown passengers in 2021.

In July, the load factor was 87.9% compared to a 79.2% load factor in June and 69.6% in May. This positive development is primarily due to the addition of the transatlantic hub and spoke model connecting cities in Europe and the United States. In the spring and summer PLAY has successfully launched many new destinations and seen very positive development of the existing destinations on the European side of the network.

July was the first month of full operations for PLAY following the ramp-up to the spring, with six aircraft operating to 25 destinations on both sides of the Atlantic.

On-time performance (OTP) in July was 79%, which is very satisfactory given the number of brand-new destinations and the difficult situation at many airports that still struggle with staff shortages causing delays for many airlines.