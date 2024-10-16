PLAY Airlines to reduce North American routes, shifts focus to Southern Europe

PLAY Airlines has announced plans to reduce its capacity to North America as part of a strategic shift in its business model. The low-cost Icelandic carrier currently serves five destinations in North America—Boston (BOS), Baltimore/Washington (BWI), Washington Dulles (IAD), New York Stewart (SWF), and Hamilton (YHM). However, the airline intends to scale back these routes as it pivots its focus toward connecting Southern Europe with Iceland.

The move marks a departure from PLAY’s initial strategy of providing convenient layovers in Iceland for passengers travelling between North America and Europe. Going forward, the airline will concentrate more on linking Southern European markets with Iceland, tapping into the growing demand for these routes.

This restructuring comes as PLAY looks to refine its position in an increasingly competitive transatlantic market, where it had previously sought to attract budget-conscious travellers connecting through Reykjavik. Details regarding which specific North American routes will be cut or reduced have yet to be confirmed.