PLAY Airlines sets record load factor and expands destinations in August 2024

PLAY Airlines achieved its highest-ever load factor in August 2024, reaching 91.6%, a 2.7% increase from the same period last year. The airline carried 187,960 passengers, a 1.8% rise compared to August 2023.

PLAY operated 32 destinations, with 22 achieving a load factor above 90%. Additionally, PLAY recorded an on-time performance of 91.5%, maintaining its position as the most punctual airline at Keflavík International Airport for 13 consecutive months.

The airline saw notable growth in the local market, with a significant increase of 18.4% in passengers flying from Iceland. PLAY also launched ticket sales to new destinations in Faro, Portugal, and Aalborg, Denmark, further expanding its network.

In a survey conducted by Prósent, PLAY was recognised as the airline with the most positive impact on Icelandic society, earning a top spot among Icelandic airlines. CEO Einar Örn Ólafsson expressed pride in the airline’s performance, highlighting the continued growth and customer satisfaction across markets.