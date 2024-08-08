PLAY Airlines sees significant passenger growth in July 2024

PLAY Airlines experienced significant growth in July 2024, carrying 187,835 passengers and achieving a load factor of 88.4%. This represents a notable increase in market share, particularly in Iceland, where passenger numbers rose by 13% year-over-year, with 58,000 passengers flying from Iceland compared to 51,000 in July 2023.

PLAY’s on-time performance also improved, reaching 85.4% in July 2024, up from 80.2% in July 2023. The airline’s CEO, Einar Örn Ólafsson, attributed this success to the strategic selection of leisure destinations popular among Icelandic travellers and emphasised the adaptability of PLAY’s route network.

Despite a soft VIA market due to increased direct transatlantic services, forward bookings are ahead of last year’s, indicating a positive trend for the coming months.

To better align with fluctuating demand, PLAY has adjusted its route network by reducing seat capacity to and from North America for the fall and winter, while expanding capacity to higher-yielding leisure markets in Europe and Africa. This flexibility has been crucial to maintaining punctual operations and ensuring customer satisfaction.