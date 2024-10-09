PLAY Airlines partners with easyJet to expand destination network to over 350 city pairs

Icelandic low-cost carrier PLAY Airlines has announced a new partnership with easyJet, allowing customers access to over 350 unique city pairs through the PLAY Connect platform.

The partnership, powered by Icelandic tech firm Dohop’s interlining solution, enables seamless connections between flights without traditional interline agreements, expanding travel options for both Icelandic and international passengers.

Tatiana Shirokova, Head of Distribution at PLAY Airlines, emphasised that this partnership enhances the airline’s ability to offer affordable, diverse travel itineraries. easyJet’s Dawn Hardwick echoed the sentiment, noting the increased access for PLAY passengers to easyJet’s extensive European network.

PLAY Airlines plans further expansions, seeking partnerships with airlines in regions like the USA, Canada, and Asia to offer even more travel options.