PLAY Airlines launches new Valencia route, expanding Spanish network

PLAY Airlines has announced the launch of twice-weekly flights to Valencia, Spain, starting May 24, 2025, with services running on Tuesdays and Saturdays until the end of September.

As a low-cost carrier, PLAY connects North America and Europe via its hub in Iceland, offering passengers the option to explore Iceland for up to 10 days at no extra cost during their journey.

The airline currently operates from North American cities including Baltimore, Boston, New York, Washington D.C., and Toronto. With Valencia, PLAY now serves nine Spanish destinations, expanding its presence in Spain, a key market for the airline.

PLAY’s modern fleet of 10 Airbus A320/321neo aircraft ensures a comfortable and reliable travel experience, achieving an 83% on-time performance in 2023. CEO Einar Örn Ólafsson highlighted Spain’s importance to PLAY’s network and the additional travel options this new route provides for passengers.