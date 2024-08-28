PLAY Airlines expands network with new Keflavik-Faro route

PLAY Airlines has announced the launch of direct flights from Faro, Portugal, starting April 12, 2024. The low-cost carrier will operate two weekly flights on Saturdays and Wednesdays through October 29.

This expansion strengthens PLAY’s network, connecting North America and Europe via its Icelandic hub. Passengers can enjoy PLAY’s unique stopover option, allowing up to 10 days in Iceland at no extra cost before continuing their journey.

The airline, known for its modern fleet of Airbus A320/321neo aircraft and exceptional service, continues to grow rapidly since its first flight in 2021.