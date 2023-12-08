PLAY airlines carried more than 107,000 passengers in November (+42%)

In November, PLAY airlines observed a notable 42% increase in passenger numbers compared to the same period in 2022, carrying 107,236 passengers. Despite this growth, the load factor dipped to 74.5% from 79% last year due to seismic activity in Reykjanes Peninsula, impacting last-minute bookings. However, the airline maintained an 88.9% on-time performance.

While the load factor declined, PLAY witnessed year-on-year growth in unit revenue (RASK) despite a 54% increase in available seat kilometres (ASK). Ancillary revenue also surged by 30% compared to November 2022. A significant portion of passengers were either departing from Iceland, travelling to Iceland, or connecting via the airline.

Despite the seismic events, PLAY experienced record sales toward the end of November, signalling a pickup in demand after the decline caused by the Reykjanes situation. However, short-term impacts on the airline are expected to persist.

Birgir Jonsson, CEO of PLAY, highlighted the impact of the seismic activity on travel demand to and from Iceland, acknowledging the temporary reduction in air travel demand. The recent return of demand is positive for the future but arrived too late for the immediate travel season. PLAY reassured that despite the situation, there was no disruption to aviation and expressed hopes for stability, extending support to the affected community in Grindavík. Jonsson praised the team’s professionalism and dedication in navigating this challenging period.