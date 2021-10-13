New Icelandic low-cost PLAY to launch new direct route between Göteborg and Reykjavik

The new Icelandic low-cost carrier PLAY will set up operations for the first time in the Swedish market with a new direct route from Göteborg Landvetter Airport to the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik.

The recently formed Icelandic low-cost carrier started flying in the summer of 2021, and the route between Gothenburg and Reykjavik will be the first route that PLAY will launch in Sweden. The route will start up on May 20, 2022, and operate twice weekly during the summer.

The route was served by another operator until 2018 and was a popular route. More than 80 per cent of passengers between Gothenburg and Reykjavik are leisure travellers, with a relatively large proportion of them visiting relatives and friends. About 65 per cent of passengers are Swedish and 35 per cent Icelanders.

“We welcome our new customer and the increased access to and from Sweden and Göteborg Landvetter Airport. It is really gratifying that a newly formed airline like PLAY sees opportunities and has chosen to set up operations in Gothenburg, and it shows how attractive the region is,” says Elizabeth Axtelius, Director of Aviation Business at Swedavia.

Starting May 20, PLAY will fly the route Göteborg Landvetter Airport (GOT) – Keflavik International Airport (KEF) twice weekly using an Airbus A321Neo aircraft type.

Tickets are on sale. PLAY is a new low-cost airline operating flights between Iceland and elsewhere in Europe. PLAY is based in Reykjavík’s Keflavík International Airport and started operations in June 2021. PLAY’s current fleet of three A321 neos connects passengers to ten locations across Europe. Next spring PLAY will have added new aircraft to its fleet before launching services to North America, providing low-cost and efficient transatlantic flights for the Scandinavian market.