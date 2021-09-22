Icelandic start-up airline Play extends fleet with four Airbus A320neo family aircraft from GECAS

GECAS has reached an agreement to provide three A320neo and one A321NX narrowbody aircraft from its skyline to PLAY, the newly operating Icelandic low-cost airline. The aircraft are scheduled to be delivered between autumn 2022 and spring 2023.

Based in Reykjavík’s Keflavík International Airport and commencing operations in June of this year, PLAY’s current fleet of three A321neo connects passengers to ten locations across Europe. As Iceland offers a unique geographic location for transatlantic travel, these new technology narrowbodies offer the greater capability to make connections within North America as well.

“We are delighted to add additional aircraft to the PLAY fleet. Our long-term objective is to make PLAY a leading brand in our market and we are very happy to have signed a partnership with GECAS, a leading international aircraft lessor. We appreciate the relationship with them through the early days of our airline,” Birgir Jónsson, PLAY’s CEO said. “We are consciously including environmental and ethical variables in our decision making. The addition of these fuel-efficient aircraft will help us meet our growth objectives as we look forward to the opportunities ahead.”

“GECAS has a successful track record of working with start-ups from their inception and are proud to support their success,” shared Alan Buckley, GECAS’ SVP & Region Manager. “GECAS is impressed with PLAY’s business plan and believe the airline is well-positioned for growth. These neos will enable PLAY to build a broader network of routes to meet future travel demand and we are excited to join them on this journey.”