Icelandic low-cost PLAY will serve two Norwegian destinations: Stavanger and Trondheim

The Icelandic airline Play will offer service to three new destinations in Scandinavia next summer. Two flights a week will be offered to each of them. Those are Gothenburg, Sweden, and the Norwegian cities Stavanger and Trondheim.

According to a statement from Play, the scheduled flights will begin by the end of May. The destinations were chosen with present demand in mind. Gothenburg is the venue for the Gothia Cup — an international youth association soccer tournament that draws more people than do most such tournaments every year. About 1,700 teams from 80 countries participate in it.

As for Stavanger, about 1,200 Icelanders reside there, and a number of Icelanders reside in Trondheim as well.