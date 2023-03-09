Icelandic low-cost PLAY launches flights between Reykjavik and Glasgow, UK

PLAY Airlines has launched ticket sales for flights from Reykjavik, Iceland and the United States to Glasgow, United Kingdom (Scotland). The airline’s inaugural flight to Glasgow will take off on Friday, 26 May 2023. With flights scheduled four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, Glasgow will now be fully connected to PLAY’s North American routes.?

PLAY currently operates flights to Boston, Washington DC, Baltimore, and New York in the United States, as well as Toronto in Canada. Passengers can enjoy a comfortable journey on Airbus A320neo with 180 seats, and this summer, PLAY’s fleet will consist of 10 Airbus A320/321neo, with an average age of approximately 2.5 years.

PLAY’s motto is “Pay less, PLAY more,” which means that customers can enjoy a cost-effective flight and have more to spend on their destination’s fun activities. Furthermore, with a nearly 90% on-time performance rate in 2022, PLAY prioritizes passenger safety, providing a safe, reliable, and comfortable journey that doesn’t break the bank.

On the announcement, CEO Birgir Jónsson said: “As we continue to expand our network, PLAY is proud to announce the addition of Glasgow to our growing list of destinations. With our focus on affordability and convenience, passengers can experience our on-time performance and safe, reliable service while exploring Scotland’s vibrant city. We are excited to bring a new travel option to passengers, connecting them directly to and from Keflavik to Glasgow and to and from our routes across North America.”