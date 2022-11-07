Icelandic low-cost carrier PLAY to launch non-stop service between Stockholm Arlanda and Reykjavik

The start-up Icelandic low-cost carrier PLAY is setting up operations in Stockholm for the first time, with a direct route from Stockholm Arlanda Airport to the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik.

The start-up Icelandic low-cost carrier PLAY began flying in the summer of 2021 and in May 2022 launched its first route in Sweden between Gothenburg and Reykjavik. This spring, it will expand its presence in Sweden and launch non-stop service from Stockholm Arlanda.

“We welcome PLAY to Stockholm Arlanda Airport and the increased connectivity to and from Sweden. It is really good news that PLAY sees more opportunities in the Swedish market and has chosen to also set up operations in Stockholm, which shows how attractive the region is,” says Elizabeth Axtelius, Director Aviation Business at Swedavia.

PLAY´s establishment in the market means that there is competition for service between Stockholm and Reykjavik. This is a popular route, especially with leisure travellers, many of whom visit relatives and friends. Before the pandemic, there was a mix of travellers, from Sweden, Iceland and other countries who either stopped in Iceland or continued their journey via Reykjavik to North America.

“Stockholm is a fantastic city, and the Swedes are a curious people who love to travel. It is a great pleasure for me to create a manageable journey between Sweden and the USA – both in terms of logistics, travel time and price”, says Birgir Jonsson, CEO at PLAY. “It has been a couple of tough years in the airline industry, but we still prioritize keeping ticket prices as low as possible. Our customers want to travel, and we try to make it possible for as many as possible – both when we expand our network and when we keep the prices at a level where most people can participate.”

Starting March 31, PLAY will fly between Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN) – Keflavik International Airport (KEF) four times a week year-round, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, using an Airbus A321neo aircraft type.