Icelandic low-cost airline PLAY inaugurates first flight to the United States

PLAY, the new Icelandic low-cost airline today inaugurated its first flight between Keflavik, Iceland and Baltimore/Washington, United States. The airline will operate daily flights to the U.S. destination.

“We reached a major milestone,” the airline said in a press release, “with this inaugural flight starts the next chapter of PLAY´s history where passengers from North America and Europe will be transported over the Atlantic ocean with Iceland as a hub.”

Baltimore/Washington International will be PLAY´s first destination in the U.S. In May, PLAY will have its inaugural flight to Logan airport in Boston and in June PLAY will have its first flight to New York. Flights will also be operated daily from those destinations.

“We have been looking forward to this day for a long time and we are just ecstatic with joy now it’s finally here. The transatlantic flights will be the main focus in PLAY´s operations and it was a huge project to establish a connection in a new continent. But now we see the fruits of our labor, a well made, reliable and ambitious flight plan. We already feel a great interest from travelers and i am really astonished to witness the resilience that my colleagues at PLAY possess. It is because of them we can celebrate this milestone in the our company´s history and we look forward to exciting times,“ says Birgir Jónsson, CEO of PLAY.