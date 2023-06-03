Icelandic airline PLAY inaugurates Athens flights

PLAY celebrated its first flight to Athens in Greece today. This marks a historic moment in Icelandic aviation history as the first time that direct scheduled flights are operated between Iceland and Athens.

The demand for flights to this historic city has exceeded expectations since ticket sales were launched. As a result, PLAY has decided to prolong its Athens schedule to January 2024. This route does not only offer direct flights between Iceland and Athens, but also a connection to PLAY´s destinations in North America; New York, Washington DC, Boston and Baltimore in the United States and Toronto in Canada.

“We are thrilled to witness the culmination of our tireless efforts as we successfully launch the first-ever direct scheduled flights between Iceland and Athens. This significant milestone in Icelandic aviation history is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team. The overwhelming demand for this long-awaited route has convinced us to extend our Athens schedule until January 2024, ensuring that more travellers can experience the wonders of Athens. Moreover, this route serves as a vital link to PLAY’s North American destinations, strengthening our commitment to connecting global travellers with affordable flights. We extend our gratitude to our passengers for their trust and support, and look forward to embarking on this new journey to Greece’s epic capital,” says PLAY’s CEO, Birgir Jonsson.

